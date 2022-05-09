Lamar shows potential in season opener

BEAUMONT, Texas — In Lamar football's loss to Abilene Christian Thursday, the Cardinals showed potential on both sides of the ball, a great takeaway from week one especially since Lamar has a young roster.
In the first quarter freshman quarterback Mike Chandler found quick success. He completed four of his first seven passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Sevonne Rhea and Jalen Dummett.
However, it was Lamar's defense that head coach Blane Morgan raved about at his weekly press conference.
Sophomore Vincent Rockwell and Freshman Tyler Jackson lead Big Red's defensive effort against ACU. Both players recorded 10 tackles against the Wildcats.
""I thought they played, for how many plays they played, I thought they played with their hair on fire," said Coach Morgan. "I thought their effort was tremendous."
"I think you look at that defense, I mean look at our defense," said Coach Morgan. "We've got one junior on our defense right now, that's it. That's the oldest guy on our defense. I think we've got a chance to be much, much, much improved on that side of the ball and I think we showed that the other night. Pretty resilient group. You like coming out to practice on offense and defense. I like our team. I just like how they came out to practice yesterday and they were ready to go and ready to get better."
Lamar travels to Dallas Saturday to Gerald J. Ford Stadium where the Cardinals face the SMU Mustangs at 6 p.m.