Lamar set to hire Marshall's Jeff O'Malley as next Athletic Director

Lamar University has found their next Athletic Director according to multiple reports

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has found their next Athletic Director according to multiple reports.

College AD was the first to report that Marshall University Associate Athletic Director Jeff O'Malley will take over the position of Lamar University's Athletic Director after spending twenty years at Marshall. O'Malley most recently served as Marshall's interim Athletic Director, but did not get the full-time position. Action Network later reported their sources confirmed the move.

The connection to the university located in Huntington, West Virginia is tied to Lamar University President Jaime Taylor who previously served as provost at Marshall University.

Last Thursday sources told 409Sports that an announcement on the new AD was expected on that day with an introductory press conference scheduled for a later date. Since then the announcement has been delayed multiple times due to final details being worked out according to the source.

Just before noon Lamar University announced they will be hosting a press conference in the Dauphin Athletic Complex on Friday at 11 am.