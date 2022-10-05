Lamar secures 30th win of the season with 10-1 drubbing of Southern

Cardinals reach 30-win mark for the first time since 2017

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University scored five unanswered to start the game and never took their foot off the accelerator defeating Southern, 10-1, Tuesday evening at Vincent-Beck Stadium. The victory completed a home-and-home sweep of the Jaguars and was the team’s 30th win of the season (30-19).

The Cardinals got three runs in the first, one in in the second, third and fifth and capped the night off with a four-run eighth to lock up their first 30-win season since 2017. LU’s pitching staff limited Southern to one unearned run on five hits.

Allowing several regular starters to rest Tuesday, the Cardinals got hits from nine different players including a 3-for-5 effort from Tanner Wilson with a run scored and an RBI. Junior Kelby Weyler finished the night with a two-hit effort.

Joe Buckendorff (2-2) got the start and picked up the win holding Southern to just one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts. He was one of seven Cardinals to take the mound Tuesday.

The Cardinals opened the game with three runs on three hits in the top of the first. Matthew McDonald got the offense started with a two-run single up the middle, and came around to score moments later on a double off the bat of Kyle Harper. Big Red continued to build on its lead and made it a five-run advantage before the Jaguars managed to scratch out a run in the fourth.

LU answered back with one in their half of the fifth and closed the game with a four-run eighth inning. The big blow coming off the bat of Kirkland Banks who came in to pinch hit for the pitcher – who was forced into the order with LU surrendered the designated hitter’s spot late in the contest. The final run of the game came across when Banks was brought home on a double off the bat of Monray Van Der Walt.