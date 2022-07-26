Lamar releases 2022 season game times

The Cardinals open the season with a night game at home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Less than a week after wrapping up their first Southland Conference Football Media Day in Lake Charles, La. – since announcing their return to the league in April – Lamar University has released its game times for the 2022 season.

The Cardinals’ upcoming slate will showcase five home games including two non-conference contests. The home slate begins Saturday, Sept. 17th against Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. The contest against UNC will be the Cardinals lone 6 p.m. home contest of 2022.

Big Red will host Houston Baptist Saturday, Oct. 1, for Homecoming which will kick off at 3 p.m. Following the Homecoming contest, LU returns to Beaumont Saturday, Oct. 22nd against Prairie View A&M for the annual Hall of Honor game. The contest against the Panthers will start at 4 p.m. LU will also be honoring its 2022 Cardinal Hall of Honor induction class at halftime of the game.

The final two home games of the season will start at 3 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 29 against Nicholls and Saturday, Nov. 5 versus Southeastern Louisiana.