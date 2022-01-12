Lamar releases 2022 football schedule

Cardinals open the season at Abilene Christian and SMU before hosting Northern Colorado

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University will play an 11-game schedule in 2022 highlighted by five home games, including two non-conference home contests (Northern Colorado and Prairie View A&M). The upcoming slate will see Big Red leave the Lone Star State borders only twice during the regular season.

“We are very excited about the 2022 schedule,” announced head coach Marco Born. “In addition to it being a nationally competitive schedule, our fans will have plenty of opportunities to see us play in person with nine of the 11 games within in the state of Texas. In addition, we are bringing two very prominent programs to Beaumont, including Prairie View A&M. Any time you get to renew an instate rivalry it only adds to the excitement for fans of both programs.”

The Cardinals will kick off the season with consecutive road games opening the year with a conference contest at Abilene Christian Thursday, Sept. 1st. It will mark LU’s second-straight trip to Abilene. Big Red will have a couple extra days to prepare for their game at SMU (Sept. 10), before opening the home portion of their schedule Saturday, Sept. 17 against Northern Colorado.

The Cardinals will follow up their game against UNC with three consecutive conference games before stepping out of league play to face Prairie View A&M. LU will be at Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 24), at home against Tarleton State (Oct. 1) and will travel to St. George, Utah, to face Dixie State (Oct. 8) before returning home to host the Panthers (Oct. 22).

The game against PVAMU will kick off Big Red’s lone two-game homestand of the season. The Cardinals will host PVAMU followed by Southern Utah on Saturday, Oct 29th.