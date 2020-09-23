Lamar releases 2021 spring football schedule

Cardinals open season at home February 20

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University will play a six-game Southland Conference schedule highlighted by three homes games announced league officials Tuesday afternoon. The schedule replaces the original fall docket which was postponed by the Southland Conference due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LU will rotate home and away contests each week with an open date coming on the final weekend in March.

“There have been a lot of coaches around the country in limbo with countless iterations of schedules. We’re excited to finally have a schedule that is going to be played,” said Morgan. “As coaches we’re excited, but more than anything we’re excited for our players. They have put in so much hard work to get to this point.

“When you’ve been in the offseason as long as we have – including all of spring – there has been a lot of fluctuation within the program. That can lead to a lack of depth in the short term. A six-game schedule can seem like a lot of games right now because of a lack of depth. We’re excited to have the schedule in place. It’s a new challenge that we’re ready to meet the head on,” added Morgan.

The Cardinals will kick off the season Saturday, Feb. 20 at home against Northwestern State. LU will then travel to Thibodaux, La., the following week to face defending Southland Conference Co-Champion Nicholls. Big Red returns home the following week to open the month of March against UIW (March 6th).

A switch from the normal schedule, the annual Battle of the Border will take place in the fourth week of the season when the Cards make the short trip down I-10 to face rival McNeese (March 13th). Senior night will be Saturday, March 20th against Sam Houston State. Big Red will then have a week off before stepping on the field for the 2021 regular-season finale against Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, La.

With the new schedule, the seven participating league schools will compete for a Southland Conference title with the winner receiving the automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Football Championship. The FCS playoffs will be reduced from 24 to 16 teams this season and will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids with first-round games beginning April 24th.

All home games will take place at Provost Umphrey Stadium. Game times have not yet been determined. Due to the ongoing precautions related to the COVID-19 virus, dates for the 2021 spring season are still tentative and subject to change. Dates and stadium capacity will be contingent upon the current health conditions. Lamar University will continue to follow specific guidelines set forth by the NCAA, university and local medical authorities. For the most up-to-date and accurate schedules please refer to the LU athletics web site, www.LamarCardinals.com.

The Cardinals are set to begin fall camp Monday, Sept. 28, with a Red and White scrimmage slated for the Saturday, Oct. 24th.

LU is offering a special combined ticket package for the 2021 spring and 2021 fall seasons. VIP Chairback seats will be offered at $464, while Big Red seating will be $298 and Green seats will be $132. The East General Admission tickets are $93 while West General Admission seating is $67. LU will also be offering a Family 4 Pack at $426.

For fans interested in an all-sports pass which includes football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer and softball LU will be offering four different options. The Tier 1 option ($490) will include football VIP Chairback seats, basketball sideline seating and reserved baseball seating. The Tier 2 ($428) option will consist of Big Red seating at football, basketball sideline seats and baseball reserved. Tier 3 ($315) includes Green seating for football, basketball baseline seats and baseball reserved tickets. The General Admission ($250) option includes general admission tickets at each venue.

Tickets can be purchased through the LU Ticket Office by calling (409) 880-1715, or by logging onto the athletics web site at www.LamarCardinals.com.

The Cardinals will kick off their official fall camp beginning Monday, Sept. 28th. The annual Red and White scrimmage is slated for Saturday, Oct. 24. Fall camp will replace the Cardinals originally scheduled spring practice which was shut down due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.