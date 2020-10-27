Lamar releases 2020-2021 women's basketball schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University women's basketball program is entering its second season under the direction of head coach Aqua Franklin, and will look ahead to the 2020-21 schedule that features 24 games and highlighted by the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nev.



"We are thrilled for the opportunity to have a season and compete," said head coach Aqua Franklin. "There have been a lot of changes and challenges over the last seven months and our student-athletes have attacked them head on. As a staff, we are pleased to be at this point and excited for our players that their hard work and perseverance is being rewarded with a season."



Last month, the NCAA Division I Council made the decision to begin the 2020-2021 college basketball season on November 25. The Cardinals began official practice on Oct. 14, six weeks ahead of the first games of the season.



The Cardinals tipoff the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 when they travel to College Station, Texas to square off against Texas A&M. Following the matchup in College Station, Lamar will travel to Las Vegas, Nev. to participate in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout from Nov. 27-28 where they will face UT Martin and Fresno State, on the respective dates.



Lamar will play their home opener on Saturday, Dec. 5 when they welcome Tarleton State to the Montagne Center before going back on the road to play at TCU on Wednesday, December 9. The Cards will come back to the Montagne on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to take on Southeastern Louisiana in a non-conference matchup.



The Cardinals go back on the road to round out the 2020 portion of the schedule with two non-conference contests against Texas State and Texas on Dec. 19 and Dec. 29, respectively.



Conference play opens on Jan. 2 when LU travels to Abilene Christian before returning to the Montagne Center for the conference home-opener against Nicholls on Wednesday, Jan. 6.



Following the contest against Nicholls, the Cards play the next three of six contests on the road as they travel to Houston Baptist (Jan. 9), Incarnate Word (Jan. 20) and Stephen F. Austin (Jan. 23). LU welcomes Sam Houston State and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi to the Montagne on Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, respectively, before opening the Battle of the Border series on Jan. 30 when the Cards host McNeese.



Opening the month of February on the 6th, the Wildcats of ACU will make the return trip to Beaumont in the second game of the series, then the Cardinals will travel to Thibodaux, La. on Feb. 10 to complete the series against Nicholls.



Three of the last six games will be held at the Montagne Center for LU. The Cards host Houston Baptist (Feb. 13), Incarnate Word (Feb. 24 and Stephen F. Austin (Feb. 27) and going on the road to Sam Houston State (Feb. 17) and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi (Feb. 20). The Cardinals wrap up the 2020-21 regular season on March 6 as they travel to McNeese in the second contest of the Battle of the Border.



The 2021 Southland Conference Women's Basketball Championship is slated for March 10-14 (Wednesday-Sunday) in Katy, Texas at the Leonard E. Merrell Center.