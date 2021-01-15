Lamar postpones men's basketball games against A&M-Corpus Christi and UIW

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University men’s basketball team’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the program. The positive result and subsequent contact tracing will also postpone the following contest Wednesday, Jan. 20 against UIW.
The LU women’s game Saturday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has not been affected. The women’s team will tip off against the Islanders Saturday at 2 p.m. from the Montagne Center.
The postponed games have not yet been rescheduled, but continue to check back on social media and LamarCardinals.com for the most up-to-date information.
The men are scheduled to be back in action Saturday, Jan. 23, when they travel to Nacogdoches, Texas to take on Stephen F. Austin. The game against the Lumberjacks will tip off at 4:30 p.m. from the William R. Johnson Coliseum.