Lamar postpones men's basketball games against A&M-Corpus Christi and UIW

Positive COVID-19 test forces Lamar to postpone a pair of men's basketball games

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University men’s basketball team’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the program. The positive result and subsequent contact tracing will also postpone the following contest Wednesday, Jan. 20 against UIW.

The LU women’s game Saturday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has not been affected. The women’s team will tip off against the Islanders Saturday at 2 p.m. from the Montagne Center.

The postponed games have not yet been rescheduled, but continue to check back on social media and LamarCardinals.com for the most up-to-date information.