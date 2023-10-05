Lamar pitching staff shuts down Baylor in Waco

Cardinals improve to (3-0) against Big 12 this season

WACO, Texas — While Lamar University scored nine runs at Baylor Wednesday evening, the Cardinals pitching staff never allowed their hosts a chance to get off the mat holding Baylor to just two runs on seven hits. The Cardinals defeated Baylor, 9-2, Wednesday evening at Baylor Ballpark for their 28th victory of the season.

Senior Daniel Cole got the start and gave the Cardinals a quality outing Wednesday. He cleared 4.0 scoreless innings allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out two. He gave way to the LU bullpen in the fifth inning. Cole was one of four Cardinals to take the mound Wednesday in Waco. He gave away to Trhea Morse in the 5th. Morse picked up the victory after going 3.1 innings allowing just two runs on three hits with three strike outs (he only walked one batter). Patrick Hail came on in the ninth to pitch a perfect frame with three Ks but had no shot at a save after the Cardinals hung a five-run ninth on BU.

As a staff, the Cardinals allowed just two runs on on seven hits with nine strikeouts. The Red and White allowed just three free passes.

Big Red’s offense did its damage on 12 hits, and played flawless defense, while the Bears were charged with two errors.

Eight of LU’s nine starters recorded a hit Wednesday led by three-hit games from River Orsak (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, run) and Tanner Wilson (3-for-5, RBI, 2 runs). Senior Josh Blankenship went 1-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Ben MacNaughton was 1-for-3 with three runs scored.

The Cardinals jumped on the board with a solo run in the top of the first. After a single by MacNaughton and a walk to Orsak, Ruiz stepped into the box and hit a 2-2 pitch into right field scoring one the first run.

The score would remain the same until the bottom half of the sixth. During that stretch, the Cardinals’ pitching staff allowed just a walk and one single. In the home half of the sixth, Baylor was able to answer with a batter being hit by a pitch and two two-out singles to tie the game.

Baylor’s turn with the momentum was short lived as the Cardinals hung a crooked number in next half inning. Kirkland Banks led off the inning with a one-out walk. After a wild pitch, MacNaughton drew a walk on five pitches. Two batters later, Orsak singled to short to load the bases which set the stage for Snell. Lamar’s senior catcher ambushed the first pitch he saw driving it into center scoring both Banks and MacNaughton to give LU the lead back, 3-1. The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Josh Blankenship to make it a 4-1 lead.

After Baylor answered with a run in the home half of the 8th, Lamar’s offense went back on the attack in the top of the 9th. MacNaughton led off the inning by reaching on an error, and eventually stole second. MacNaughton scored when Orsak doubled down the left line. Orsak would come around to score on a single back up the middle off the bat of Wilson to give LU a four-run lead, 6-2. Big Red would go on to add three more runs in the inning on a Blankenship double to left center. Baylor was sat down in order in its half of the ninth to end the game.