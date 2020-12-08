Lamar pauses camp a second time

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has paused their football camp for a second time after announcing a rise in number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Brannick tells 12News that 35 positive cases stem from Lamar athletics.
The university's athletic department sent out the following release on the morning of August 11.
Due to a rise in the number of student athletes testing positive for COVID-19, football practices have been put on hold at Lamar University. The students, mostly asymptomatic, have been quarantined for 10 days per CDC protocols, and the university is conducting contact tracing as well as deep cleaning.
The university conducted polymerase chain reaction test on all athletes, coaches and staff per NCAA testing requirements. This is the second time LU athletes have been tested for the virus. Initially, tests were conducted when athletes returned to campus at the end of June. No returning athletes tested positive at that time.
Student athletes, who reside on campus, are not restricted from travel or from leaving campus over the weekend. Going forward, LU will test athletes weekly per NCAA requirements and continue to evaluate all fall sports.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority,” said Marco Born, LU athletic director. “We are not going to risk further infection. We’d rather err on the side of caution, and right now, that means, putting a pause on our program.”
A source from the university tells 12News that all but three of the positive cases are asymptomatic.