Lamar outslugs Oklahoma in Norman, 14-11

Cardinals clip Pacific and Oklahoma in non-conference action

NORMAN, Okla. — Lamar University pounded out 27 runs on 31 hits to sweep a non-conference doubleheader in Norman, Okla., Friday evening. The Cardinals defeated Pacific, 13-2, in the first game and came back to defeat Oklahoma, 14-1, in the nightcap.

The Cardinals were held scoreless through the first five innings before closing out the day with the 27 runs in the day’s final 13 innings. After the sixth inning of the first game, the Cardinals were held scoreless in just three innings the rest of the day.

It took a little while for the bats to get going in the first game, but the LU (22-13) pitching staff did a good job of holding off Pacific until help arrived. Junior Daniel Cole got the start and went 3.0 innings allowing just the one earned run on three hits. He handed the ball over to Adam Wheaton (6-1) in the 4th, and the Kalamazoo, Mich., native pitched 4.2 allowing just one run on six hits while striking out three to get the win. Paul Rector pitched the final two innings of scoreless baseball allowing just two hits with two strikeouts.

LU’s offense scored its 13 runs on 11 hits with seven different players collecting hits and eight different Cardinals recording at least one RBI. Junior Kevin Bermudez finished off the first game with a 3-for-4 effort with a triple, 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Senior Chase Kemp and junior Kelby Weyler each opened the day with two hits in the first game. Junior Kyle Harper had one hit – his fourth home run of the season.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for 5.2 innings, and after giving up a run in the bottom half of the third, it appeared Pacific was going to take a lead into their half of the sixth when LU mounted a rally.

With two outs in the inning, the Cardinals got four consecutive singles to push across their first two runs of the game. Sophomore Kevin Bermudez got things started and he was moved over to third when senior Chase Kemp followed with a single through the right side. Junior Reese Durand recorded the Cardinals’ first RBI of the day to tie the game, and classmate Kelby Weyler followed suit moments later to give LU its first lead.

After gaining the lead, the Cardinals took advantage of a couple Tiger mistakes as Matthew McDonald reached on an error followed by a hit batter. Senior Kirkland Banks came on to drive in the fourth run of the inning with a single to short.

The Cardinals made it a four-run lead in the top half of the next inning, when Harper crushed the first pitch over the wall for his fourth home run of the season. After Pacific answered with one in its half of the seventh, the Cardinals went back on the attack in the 8th. LU plated seven runs on three hits, including a three-run bases-clearing triple off the bat of Kevin Bermudez, to break the game open.

The offense picked up in the second game where it left off in the first. Scoring individual runs in the first, third and fourth innings, the Cardinals took a three-run lead into the fifth. The Cardinals added to their cushion when they added four runs on six hits. With runners on first and third, McDonald drove in the first run of the inning with a single through the left side. McDonald’s hit was the second of three consecutive batters to get a hit in the inning including a double off the bat of Reese Durand driving in two more runs. Banks closed the scoring in the top of the inning with a single to left.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma answered with a four-run inning in the bottom half of the fifth to trim the deficit back to three. LU managed to put a halt to the Sooners’ momentum with five runs in the top half of the sixth.

The Cardinals’ five-run fifth was the fourth inning of the day where LU plated at least four runs in an inning. After a leadoff double from Kemp, Ryan Snell came to the plate with one out and Kemp on third. Snell grounded out to second, but the play brought Kemp home. With two outs and the bases empty, it appeared that is all the Cardinals would score, but McDonald got another rally going with a single up the middle. McDonald’s at-bat was followed by singles from Durand and Blankenship, a double by Banks and a single by MacNaughton. LU finished the inning with five runs on six hits to push their lead to 12-4.

The game of punch-counter punch continued for another three innings as the Sooners scored once more in the sixth and three more in the seventh and eighth, while the Cardinals added a run in the top half of the seventh and eighth innings. OU was unable to get any closer as Max Mize slammed the door shut for a scoreless 9th.

Junior Braxton Douthit improved to 5-1 after going 5.0 innings allowing five runs – four earned – on six hits with four strikeouts. Jack Dallas combined with Mize to pitch the final four innings for the Red and White.

Every Cardinal starter collected a hit in the second game as four players ended the with multi-hit performances. Durand ended the day with a 4-for-6 effort with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Kemp and McDonald each added three hits. Four other players finished day with two hits.