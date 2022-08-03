Lamar opens WAC Tournament with 65-54 win over New Mexico State

LU advances to face Sam Houston in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — In their first Western Athletic Conference tournament game, the Cardinals went from being up 27-26 at halftime to putting together a dominant second half winning 65-54. The Cardinals are currently 1-0 all-time in WAC tournament games.

Angel Hastings was the spark the Cardinals needed as she tallied a season-high 25 points, including four three-pointers. Portia Adams added to her recent incredible stretch by recording 14 points. Despite putting up six points, Akasha Davis found another way to take control as she had nine rebounds in the game. The Cardinals finished shooting 35.8% from the field while holding the Aggies to 31.5%.

Hastings would make the first two baskets for LU to put the Cardinals up 5-4 early in the game. LU’s lead then stretched to 12-8 before the Aggies responded with a 6-2 run to tie the game at 14. LU shot 31.3% from the field.

The Aggies went on a 7-3 run to open the second quarter up 21-17. But Adams would step up with six points in the quarter as she helped the Cardinals pick up a 10-3 run to be up 27-24. NMSU recorded a basket to close the first half down 27-26.

Each team traded baskets until the score was tied at 31 to start the second half. Suddenly, the Cardinals exploded for a 15-5 run to lead 46-36 while shooting a remarkable 60.0% from the floor. With Hastings and Kayla Mitchell scoring six points apiece while Anyssia Gibbs tallied five, the Cardinals would grab an 11-point lead at 50-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Just when it appeared the Aggies would begin a run to start the final 10 minutes, Hastings once again carried the load with nine straight Cardinal points on three three-pointers in a row. All NMSU could do was cut the deficit down to 59-48 before the Cardinals would use Davis to close out the Aggies’ season and advance to the next round as 65-54 winners.