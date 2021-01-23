Lamar opens preseason camp

Cardinals scheduled to open season against Northwestern St. February 20

BEAUMONT, Texas — It has been a long time coming, but the Lamar University football team stepped on field Friday for their first official preseason workout. The 2020-21 academic year will go down as a unique one for the LU football program. Due to the ongoing precautions with the COVID-19 virus, the Southland Conference pushed the start of the football season from the fall semester to the spring. That decision flip-flopped the normal progression of football within the league – the Cardinals held their “spring camp” during the fall semester, with preseason camp officially now under way.

Friday’s practice is the first of 24 workouts before the Cardinals step on the field for their season opener. The Cardinals will also hold two scrimmages before opening the year.

“It’s very clear that we have a long way to go, but that is a part of camp,” said LU head football coach Blane Morgan. “Getting the first day under you belt, and then a couple of days with helmets is important, but you really don’t find out what you team is made of until you start putting on pads, hitting, blocking and tackling. Energy wise, I think our guys can now see a light at the end of the tunnel. Obviously, if you’re out here, you can see that our guys are very excited knowing in 28 days we’ll be playing a game. I would say were all pretty excited, because it’s been over a year since any of us have played.”

The Cardinals will enter the new year with one of the youngest teams in the nation. The 2021 roster will consist of 51 true and redshirt freshmen, and just 11 seniors. In addition to all of the freshmen, the Cardinals will also boast of 14 sophomores.

In addition to the team’s overall youth, the Cardinals will also be looking to replace their starter at quarterback. Whoever wins the job, it will be the first time that player has taken a snap in a Cardinal uniform. LU enters camp with five signal callers on the roster. Among the five quarterbacks include a senior, junior and three freshmen. It would be easy to assume the upperclassmen have a slight advantage in the competition – Austin Scott (6-1, 199, Sr.) and Jalen Dummett (6-2, 220, Jr.).

Scott brings NCAA Division I experience with him to Beaumont having transferred from Eastern Kentucky. Scott appeared in 17 games earning one start during his time with the Colonels. A prized recruit coming out of high school, Scott was a Parade and MaxPreps All-America selection, who won South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year honors and was named South Carolina Mr. Football.

Dummett is one of the first recruits signed by first year head coach Blane Morgan and his staff. A transfer from Feather River College, Dummett was a standout in the California high school ranks before beginning his junior college career. Dummett finished his time at Feather River completing 57 percent of his passes for 2,695 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“It has been a battle,” said Morgan. “Every quarterback possesses a unique skill set. Each one has some skills that they do really well, and some where they might be a little more limited. It’s going to come down to where we are on offense and a front standpoint on the offensive line.”