Lamar opens preseason camp

Cardinals kick off the 2022 season September 1 at Abilene Christian

BEAUMONT, Texas — Approximately 110 student-athletes reported to the Lamar University campus Tuesday afternoon for the start of preseason workouts. The 2022 campaign, which officially opens Thursday, Sept. 1st at Abilene Christian, marks the third season under head coach Blane Morgan.

Morgan’s squad enters the season with a lot of excitement. In April, the university announced that it would be making a return to the Southland Conference, and last month LU expedited its return by announcing it was coming back to the league this season. The move allows the football program (along with the rest of the university’s fall season sports) the first opportunity to renew historic rivalries.

The season officially kicks off Sept. 1st at ACU, but the Cardinals will open league play at home Saturday, Oct. 1st against Houston Baptist. The game against the Huskies will be one of five home games for the Red and White in 2022, a schedule that will also including non-conference dates against Northern Colorado and Prairie View A&M (Oct. 22), and conference dates against Nicholls (Oct. 29) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 5).

The annual Battle of the Border rivalry against McNeese will be renewed Saturday, Nov. 19th, in Lake Charles, La.

The Cardinals will be young in 2022 with 41 letterwinners returning and just 12 starters from last season. LU will be looking to replace seven starters on the defensive side of the ball. The secondary was especially hard hit due to attrition with the loss of all but one starter.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals return seven starters, including the entire offensive line, and three players with starting experience at quarterback, although one of those (Jalen Dummett) has been moved to receiver which allows him to better utilize his skill set. The Cardinals also added UTEP transfer Jakolby Longino who will only add to the competition this fall.