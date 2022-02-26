Lamar offense explodes in series opening win at Rice

Cardinals record 12 hits in Friday blowout of Owls

HOUSTON — Lamar University posted a four-run first to take a huge lead and bookended the game with a four-run eighth to defeat Rice, 12-6, Friday evening at Recking Park.

The Cardinals (3-2) took the opening game of the series behind another strong start from junior Braxton Douthit. Although the Miami, Okla., native, didn’t figure into the decision he went 4.0 innings allowing just two runs – both earned – on six hits. He also struck out six with only one walk.

Douthit was supported by a bullpen that pitched 5.0 innings surrendering just four runs on five hits with six strikeouts – three of those runs came with two outs in the ninth when the Cardinals had already built a nine-run cushion.

The Cardinals bashed 12 hits on the night, with eight different players getting in the act. Four different Cardinals recorded multi-high games and four also drove in an least a run. Senior Chase Kemp led the Cardinals with a 2-for-3 effort with three RBIs, while Josh Blankenship went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Both Reese Durand and Ryan Snell added two-hit efforts as well.

The Cardinals struck first with a four-run first inning. After getting the first two batters on, Big Red followed with singles from Durand and Kemp to plate the first two runs. After Kelby Weyler drove in the third run of the inning, Josh Blankenship recorded the final hit to score Kemp and take a four-run lead.

The Owls answered back with two in the bottom half of the inning. Rice threatened again in the second with a runner on second and two outs, but Douthit battled back by striking out the next two Owls.

LU held the momentum and went back on the attack in the top half of the third. After loading the bases – with no outs – the Cardinals got a sacrifice fly from Blankenship followed by an RBI single from Deric LaMontagne plating Ryan Snell to push their advantage to four, 6-2. LU tacked on another run in the 6th behind consecutive hits from Durand and Kemp. Unfortunately, Rice answered back with a run in their half of the 7th.

The Cardinals’ advantage remained at four when LU went in search of insurance in the top half of the 8th, and they found it. Big Red recorded its second four-run inning of the night with three hits in the 8th. After a walk, passed ball and stolen base had Kevin Bermudez on third, the Cardinals responded with walk and three consecutive hits from Snell (single), Weyler (single) and Blankenship (double) to score the four runs. The Cardinals tacked on another insurance run in the ninth.