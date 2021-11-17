Lamar needs your help Friday night against Stetson

BEAUMONT, Texas — Football season is winding down for area teams, so it's time to head back to the Montagne Center and support the Lamar basketball team.
The Cardinals (1-2) are coming off an impressive performance at Georgia Tech, where they gave the Yellow Jackets all they could handle before falling, 75-66
Friday night Big Red welcomes Stetson (1-2) to town and Head Coach Alvin Brooks is asking for you to come out and support a team that features plenty of local talent.
"The local guys are doing their part. We're getting a step closer to being really a good team. You know I told our guys, it's our job to give our fans something exciting to come and watch. Something exciting to cheer about. I know this is a town of bluecollar hard-working people that want to see some entertaining basketball. So let's give them that. And so I thought in the second half at Georgia Tech we did that"
Lamar's roster features local standouts including Kasen Harrison (Beaumont United), Jordyn Adams (Silsbee), Valentin Catt (Orangefield), Mason Senigaur (Beaumont Central), Brock McClure (Lumberton) and Clayton Carpenter (Beaumont West Brook).
The Cardinals and Hatters will tip things off Friday at 7:00 pm in the Montagne Center.