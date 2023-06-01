Lamar mourns loss of Don Bryson

Lamar's first All-American basketball player passes away at 80

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University lost one of its all-time greats with the passing of Don Bryson Wednesday. Known for being the first All-American in Lamar basketball history, Bryson was a stylish southpaw who wrapped up a standout career in 1965.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of Don Bryson,” said an LU athletics department spokesman. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Donna and the entire family. When you think of Lamar basketball, Don Bryson is one of the names who comes to mind. He will forever be remembered as one of the first great players to come through this program. This is a very sad day for the entire Lamar Cardinal family.”

A 1981 Cardinal Hall of Honor inductee, Bryson led the Southland Conference by scoring 533 points (23.2 ppg) and pulling down 343 rebounds (14.9 rpg). He also shot .611 from the field that season. At the time he graduated, Bryson was the school’s third all-time leading scorer and still ranks 17th all-time in program history and is one of just 21 Cardinals to score 1,000 points in a career.

Bryson also graduated as the school’s all-time leading rebounder (931) and is currently one of just four Cardinals to record 1,000 points and at least 930 rebounds in a career.

A three-year starter, the Cardinals posted a 59-17 (.776) record during his time on the court and guided Big Red to a Lone Star Conference title in 1962-63 and a Southland Conference championship in 1963-64.