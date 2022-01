DENVER — The men’s basketball contest between NM State and Lamar University that was scheduled for Jan. 6 in Beaumont has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The decision was made by LU due to lack of player availability. As a result, NM State will receive a forfeit win and LU will receive a forfeit loss towards seeding at the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament. Per NCAA guidelines, the game will be a no contest for NET rankings.