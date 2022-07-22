Lamar makes roster moves ahead of 2022 season

Three players competing for the starting quarterback position ahead of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE CHARLES, La. — In the past few years Lamar hasn't had a guarantee at the quarterback position.

Last season senior Jalen Dummett played in 10 games and six of those he started at quarterback.

Dummett finished the season completing 31 of 56 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

He also saw time at receiver and running back. He carried the ball 72 times for 272 yards and two scores.

In Lamar's victory against Northern Colorado Dummett completed seven of 13 passes for 86 yards and carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards.

For the 2022 season Coach Blane Morgan switched Dummett to full-time receiver.

"It's been big for me like finding my way again" said Dummett. "Just now being able to learn new position it's like playing football all over again. Being able to soak all the new stuff I got in. Being able to do what I did at quarterback and receiver just fully. Now it's been big for me to do so I'm really excited.

"Just be patient with us," said Dummett. "We workin' so we're gonna be able to put something for y'all to watch. Just come fill up the stands for us and we're gonna get things done so just stay with us.

Sophomores Mike Chandler and Daelyn Williams both got snaps at quarterback last season. Chandler was injured and Williams took over.

Both men will compete for the starting position along with a transfer from UTEP, Jakolby Longino.

"The majority of the players that we've recruited we've done that," said Coach Morgan. "We've recruited them from high school so that's three classes now. Our first class we signed in three weeks. Those guys are in their third year and certainly are not gonna be your best class because it was kind of a, we had to take, you know take guys in three weeks, but we have quite a few of those kids that are playing for us."