Lamar is ready for first Southland Baseball Tournament since 2017

Cardinals open SLC Tournament Wednesday against top seed Abilene Christian

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two weeks ago the Lamar baseball team was coming off a tough weekend at Abilene Christian. The Cardinals were swept by ACU, putting their tournament hopes on life support.

Instead of rolling over, Big Red got red-hot. Lamar took three of four from New Orleans at Vincent-Beck Stadium, then did the same at UIW last weekend.

With their entire season on the line Saturday LU clobbered Incarnate Word 13-3 in seven innings to secure their first Southland Conference Tournament appearance since 2017.

Head Coach Will Davis liked how his team responded to the pressure.

"You know when you have to do something like that against some pretty good opponents, particularly UNO who finished second in the league. It seemed daunting. You know we just kind of took it one game at a time and a lot of guys really, really stepped up for us and couldn't be prouder of these guys."

"You know we kind of figured out our winning formula and we got Daniel Cole and Joe Buckendorff back from injury. Not a moment too soon. They've been a real big boost out of the bullpen and then also we've got something that none of the other teams have. We already know what it feels like to play an elimination game and then battle through that pressure like we did on Saturday and I think there's some merit to that. We're really excited about going there and we're going there with the hopes of winning this thing."

Lamar was swept at ACU, but three of the four games were extremely tight with the Wildcats pulling out wins in the late innings.

"Yeah I think their ballpark presents some challenges being out in west Texas with the elevation. I'm excited to play them on a neutral field and we know that we can beat them and we're looking forward to the opportunity to do that."

SOUTHLAND TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE, DAY 1

Southeastern Louisiana - Hammond, LA

Wednesday

G1: (5) Sam Houston vs (4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 9:00 am

G2: (8) Lamar vs (1) Abilene Christian, 12:00 pm

G3: (7) McNeese vs (2) New Orleans, 4:00 pm

G4: (6) Northwestern St. vs (3) Southeastern Louisiana, 7:00 pm

Lamar vs the Tournament Field

(1) Abilene Christian (0-4)

(2) New Orleans (3-1)

(3) Southeastern Louisiana (0-4)

(4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-1)

(5) Sam Houston (0-0)

(6) Northwestern St. (2-2)

(7) McNeese (0-0)

Southland Tournament History (Since returning to the SLC in 1999)

2017 - Sugar Land

(1) McNeese 7 (8) Lamar 5

(4) Houston Baptist 8 (8) Lamar 5

2016 - Sugar Land

(5) Central Arkansas 3 (4) Lamar 0

(8) SFA 5 (4) Lamar 2

2014 - Conway, AR

(1) Sam Houston 10 (8) Lamar 4

(4) Northwestern St. 10 (8) Lamar 8

2013 - Sugar Land

(4) Southeastern Louisiana 5 (5) Lamar 3

(5) Lamar 10 (8) McNeese 3

(5) Lamar 3 (1) Sam Houston 1

(5) Lamar 12 (4) Southeastern Louisiana 2

(4) Southeastern Louisiana 7 (5) Lamar 2

2011 - San Marcos

(2) SFA 3 (7) Lamar 2

(3) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4 (7) Lamar 1

2010 - Corpus Christi

(7) Lamar 4 (2) Northwestern St. 2

(7) Lamar 10 (6) McNeese 7

(7) Lamar 9 (6) McNeese 3

Championship

(7) Lamar 17 (1) Texas St. 7

2009 - Corpus Christi

(4) Lamar 4 (5) Texas-Arlington 3

(1) Texas St. 10 (7) Lamar 4

(4) Lamar 4 (5) Texas-Arlington 3

(1) Texas St. 13 (4) Lamar 2

2008 - Huntsville

(2) Lamar 8 (7) Southeastern Louisiana 7

(2) Lamar 11 (3) Texas St. 7

(7) Southeastern Louisiana 17 (2) Lamar 1

(2) Lamar 4 (7) Southeastern Louisiana 2

Championship

(4) Sam Houston 14 (2) Lamar 7

2007 - Natchitoches, LA

(3) Lamar 12 (5) McNeese 2

(4) Sam Houston 7 (3) Lamar 3

(1) UTSA 7 (3) Lamar 6

2006 - Beaumont

(4) Lamar 6 (3) UTSA 5

(4) Lamar 7 (2) Texas St.6

(6) Northwestern St. 11 (4) Lamar 1

(5) Texas-Arlington 8 (4) Lamar 7

2005 - Natchitoches, LA

(2) Lamar 7 (5) Texas-Arlington 1

(4) UTSA 6 (2) Lamar 3

(2) Lamar 8 (5) Texas-Arlington 3

(2) Lamar 9 (6) Southeastern Louisiana 3

Championship

(4) UTSA 4 (2) Lamar 1

2004 - Hammond, LA

(1) Lamar 11 (6) UTSA 6

(1) Lamar 8 (3) Texas St. 1

(1) Lamar 5 (2) Northwestern St. 1

Championship

(1) Lamar 9 (5) Louisiana-Monroe 3

2003 - Monroe, LA

(6) McNeese 6 (1) Lamar 4

(2) Southwest Texas St. 4 (1) Lamar 3

2002 - Beaumont

(3) Lamar 5 (4) Texas-Arlington 3

(3) Lamar 4 (5) McNeese 3

(3) Lamar 7 (6) Southwest Texas St. 0

Championship

(3) Lamar 5 (1) Northwestern St. 4

2001 - Beaumont

(6) Lamar 8 (1) Northwestern St. 6

(6) Lamar 5 (4) Southwest Texas St. 1

(6) Lamar 1 (3) Texas-Arlington 0

(3) Texas-Arlington 3 (6) Lamar 1

Championship

(3) Texas-Arlington 3 (6) Lamar 1