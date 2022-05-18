Lamar hosts Tarleton, fighting for WAC division title

BEAUMONT, Texas — In the midst of their best season since 2017, Lamar University enters the regular season series finale against Tarleton State still with a shot at the WAC Southwest Division title. The Cardinals (33-19/17-10 WAC) are tied for the third-best record in the conference, just two games back of Sam Houston of the division lead with three to play.



The Cardinals can still win the division title but that would require LU to sweep Tarleton State, and Big Red would need Sam Houston to get swept by Abilene Christian – a team Sam Houston swept in Abilene earlier this season. If the Cardinals sweep Tarleton and ACU wins two of three in Huntsville, or if the Cards win 2-of-3 to go along with Sam Houston getting swept the two teams would tie for the lead and LU would win the tiebreak based on head-to-head competition.



Tarleton State could play the role of spoiler this weekend. The Texans (17-33/10-17 WAC) enter the final three games of the regular season in fifth place in the division and not eligible for postseason play this year. Despite their overall record, Tarleton has flipped the script and is playing some of their best baseball of the season entering Thursday's game. The Texans have rattled off four-straight wins, a stretch that includes a sweep of their series against Stephen F. Austin in Stephenville.



During their current win streak, the Texans' offense has come to life scoring 43 runs (10.8 per game), including two double-digit performances. The Texans closed their series with a run-rule victory that saw them score 17 runs in seven innings.



It is a similar story for the Red and White, who have rattled off four straight and five of six – a stretch that saw LU sweep the series at Abilene Christian. Over the course of the team's last four games, LU has scored 41 runs with two of those games seeing the Cards score at least 10 (10 and 17).



The all-time series is evened up at two wins apiece, with the first game in the series taking place last season. The Cardinals took two of three from Tarleton earlier this year in Stephenville, but the Texans won the final game of that series.



Both Thursday and Friday games are slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch, with Saturday's finale slated to get underway at 1 p.m. At 1 p.m. Friday, LU will be holding a special graduation ceremony for the seven baseball players who were unable to attend graduation due to their travel schedule. That ceremony will be held in the Reaud Building, Room 120.