Lamar honors three baseball legends with jersey retirement celebration

David Bernsen, Jim Gilligan and Kevin Millar were recognized before the Cardinals game against UTRGV.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Lamar baseball prepared for game two against UT Rio Grande Valley, three Cardinal legends looked on reminiscing of the time they played dawning the Lamar letters.

Pitcher turned Senator David Bernsen led Lamar to its first Southland Conference Baseball Championship.

At the end of Bernsen's collegiate career he held Lamar's record for wins, strikeouts, games started, completed games and shutouts.

Alongside him was longtime friend Coach Jim Gilligan. Gilligan has been an intricate part of Lamar baseball for more than 40 years.

Gilligan saw 1,355 wins during his time as the Cardinal's baseball coach, ranked 13th all-time in NCAA history.

Gilligan produced 138 all-conference selections, 81 major league draftees, six major leaguers and four All-Americans.

Gilligan also coached Kevin Millar who wouldn't be a Lamar alumnus if it wasn't for Gilligan.

Gilligan recruited Millar from Los Angeles City College. Gilligan also got Millar his first chance at professional baseball with the Saint Paul Saints of the Northern League.