Jim Gilligan honored with eight permanent reserved seats at Vincent-Beck Stadium

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a regular at Lamar baseball games, you're well aware that former head coach Jim Gilligan takes in many of the Cardinals' outings..

Tuesday afternoon the university presented Coach G with eight seats that are permanently reserved for him. "Gilligan's Island" is located next to Lamar's home dugout.

In Gilligan's 39 seasons leading the program, Lamar advanced to NCAA Regionals thirteen times.