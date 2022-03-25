Lamar holds off UTRGV in series opener, 9-8

West Orange-Stark's Jack Dallas slams the door on the Vaqueros in the 9th

EDINBURG, Texas — Lamar University pounded out nine runs on 16 hits Friday night to take the first game of the series over UT Rio Grande Valley, 9-8, but not before the Vaqueros made things interesting in the ninth. The victory moves Big Red to 15-7 (.682) on the season and keeps them atop the WAC Southwest Division standings with a 6-1 (.857) record.

Junior Braxton Douthit got the start and went 5.1 giving up just two runs – both earned – on five hits while striking out four Vaqueros. He was one of six Cardinals to pitch Friday. Daniel Cole came on in relief to pitch 1.2 innings to pick up his first victory of the season, while senior Jack Dallas recorded his third save of the season.

The Vaqueros started Kevin Stevens who pitched 6.0 innings allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out six batters. Stevens exited the game when it was tied but UTRGV’s bullpen let them down as Stevens was one of five pitchers used on the night and all five allowed at least a run.

Big Red’s bats pounded out their nine runs on 16 hits as nine different Cardinals got into the act, led by three who had multi-hit games. Senior Chase Kemp finished with a four-hit night going 4-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Junior Ryan Snell was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, while Ben MacNaughton and Ethan Ruiz added two hits each.

The Cardinals struck first breaking the scoreless tie in the top half of the fifth inning. After a leadoff double (MacNaughton) and a one-out walk (Kevin Bermudez), Kemp took the first pitch he saw through the right side to give Big Red the lead.

After another scoreless inning from Douthit, the Cardinals added another run in the sixth. Snell, MacNaughton and Ethan Ruiz each hit singles to plate the game’s second run.

UTRGV answered with a two-run sixth to tie the game, but the Cardinals didn’t allow their host to enjoy the momentum. After consecutive hits to start the 7th, the Cardinals took advantage of a wild pitch and a walk to load the bases for Snell who singled through the left side scoring two.

After reclaiming the lead, LU went for the knockout punch in their next at-bat. The UTRGV pen lost track of the plate sandwiching a hit (which scored a run) and a wild pitch between two walks. That pattern continued for the next two batters and Josh Blankenship laid down a bunt and beat it out to load the bases, then Snell got plunked on the very next pitch to drive in the second run of the inning. McDonald capped the inning with a two-run single up the middle giving the Cardinals a six-run lead. LU tacked on an insurance run in its half of the ninth, which at the time seemed like nothing more than a foot note, but proved to be pivotal.

UT Rio Grande Valley made things interesting in the ninth scoring five runs on four hits. The Cards then turned things over to Dallas, who after giving up an RBI single fanned the next two batters he faced for the save. The Vaqueros were aided by three walks in the inning before Dallas came on to put out the fire.

