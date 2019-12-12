BEAUMONT, Texas — Reports are out that Lamar has found their new head football coach, though nothing has been confirmed by the university.

According to footballscoop.com, San Diego State quarterbacks coach Blane Morgan will be hired. The Addison, Texas native played college ball at Air Force, where he was (19-3) as the Falcons starting quarterback.

Following graduation, Morgan coached at Air Force from 2003 through 2014, serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the final eight seasons.

From there Morgan joined Rockey Long's staff at San Diego State. He helped the Aztecs to back-to-back Mountain West Championships in 2015 and 2016.

