Lamar handles St. Thomas is exhibition tilt

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four players scored in double figures, led by 18 points from senior C.J. Roberts, while senior Lincoln Smith added a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds), as Lamar University defeated St. Thomas, 88-56, in their exhibition opener Wednesday evening at the Montagne Center. The contest served as head coach Alvin Brooks' first game back on the sideline for the Red and White.



LU finished the night shooting nearly 50 percent from the field (37-of-76/.487), with seven of their attempts coming from three-point range. Big Red also dominated on the glass recording a 59-36 rebound advantage. The Cardinals did the majority of their damage in the paint scoring 40 points in the lane while forcing the Celts to primarily look for outside shots.



St. Thomas could manage only 16 points in the lane while attempting 42 three-pointers. The Celts finished the night 19-of-66 (.288) from the field, which including a .214 effort from long range. St. Thomas was led by Juan Hood and Andrew Nguyen's 10 points.



In addition to Roberts' game-high 18 points, Silsbee native Jordyn Adams added 13 points in 15 minutes of action, while sophomore Kasen Harrison scored 10 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and recorded a steal. Lumberton freshman Brock McClure just missed a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.



The Cardinals return to action Tuesday to tip off the regular season against Wiley College. The game against Wiley will tip off at 7 p.m. from the Montagne Center.