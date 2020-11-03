BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University softball program got back into their winning ways with a 7-6 victory over UTSA on Tuesday evening at the LU Softball Complex.



It was the Roadrunners that got on the board first, but the Cardinals quickly responded with a run of their own in the first as senior Jade Lewis got back into the grove with a double to center that brought home sophomore Savana Mata.



Lamar sophomore Mackenzie Savage was able to keep the UTSA bats at bay in the second as the Cardinal bats came out to play when sophomore Kristen Meyer sent one to the scoreboard for a home run, her first as a Cardinal.



The Roadrunners responded in the third with a home run of their own to give them a 3-2 lead, but a Victoria Garivey single up the middle and a throwing error by the UTSA centerfielder, the Cards retook the lead heading into the fourth, 4-3.



The fourth inning was all Big Red as Savage was able to keep the Roadrunner bats quiet in the top of the inning before the Cardinal offense went to work scoring three runs to extend their lead to four, 7-3, on a Jade Lewis triple to right center. The triple

brought home Mata and sophomore Mackenzie Brown to add some insurance runs for the Cards heading into the sixth.



UTSA still had some life in them as they were able to score three in the sixth to push into the Big Red lead, but it was not enough as the Cardinals found the win column, 7-6, against the Roadrunners.



Lewis finished the night going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Brown went 2-for-2 on the night with two runs scored in the contest. Meyer's lone hit of the night was the home run as she finished 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI.



Savage tossed 5.0 innings on the night while giving up just four hits. She struck out five batters in the process before being relieved by sophomore Aaliyah Ruiz in the fifth. Ruiz tossed 2.0 innings giving up only one hit and striking out two in the process. The Beeville, Texas native, earned her first save of the year in the 7-6 win over UTSA.



UP NEXT: The Cardinals will turn their attention to Northwestern State as the Big Red prepares to face the Demons in a three-game series in Natchitoches, La. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 4:00 p.m. with game two shortly after.



