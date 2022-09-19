Lamar football searches for consistency ahead of its first Southland Conference game of the season

The Cardinals enter conference game week with an open starting quarterback position.

Northern Colorado handed Lamar its first home loss of the season, 21-14.

As the Cardinals prepare for conference play against the Northwestern State Demons this weekend, they're searching for consistency on the offensive side of the ball.

Lamar finished its matchup against Northern Colorado with 305 yards of total offense but a majority of those yards, 217, came from the Cardinals' ground game.

Freshman quarterback Michael Chandler was pulled in the third quarter after completing five of 13 passes for 11 yards and one interception.

Chandler's replacement Nick Yockey led the Cardinals to their Second touchdown of the day throwing 10 of 11 for 71 yards and one interception.

This week Coach Morgan says all the quarterbacks on the Cardinals roster will compete for the starting position.

"We're gonna be an offense that really takes what a defense gives us and that's the beauty of it," said Coach Morgan. "I think we've got some weapons at receiver and so this week is going to look a little bit different."

"Getting back to the competition, I think competition makes everybody better, and so when you have a team where there's that weekly competition at each position, guys vying for a spot, that's very healthy," said Coach Morgan. "Hopefully everybody in that quarterback room because I think we've got really three or four very talented quarterbacks, and so just trying to find the right chemistry that the team can rally around and have confidence in is the key point of that."