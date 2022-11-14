Lamar football resets before rivalry game against McNeese

Head coach Blane Morgan says loss New Mexico State was disappointing.

BEAUMONT, Texas — All season long Lamar football's head coach Blane Morgan has talked about his team searching for consistency, and after their last two Southland Conference games, Morgan thought they'd found it.

However, he said his team is back to square one after New Mexico State beat the Cardinals 51-14 and falling to 1-9 on the season.

Lamar's game was troubled at the start when Mike chandler was picked off in the Cardinals first possession. That intercepted sparked a 37-point run for the Aggies.

It took Lamar's offense three quarters to get on the board while New Mexico State had all 51 points before the end of the quarter. THIRD..

Coach Morgan said Saturday's performance compared to recent games was disappointing.

"You know last week, disappointing," said Coach Morgan. "I thought you had a team that had a long time to prepare for us, that was fresh, that was physical, and we took a step back after two weeks of just marked improvement. Really, that was disappointing."

"Hopefully, you forget about it and come back to where we were when we played in the conference because I think we had made significant progress over the last two conference games," said Coach Morgan.