Lamar football predicted to finish last under new staff

Cardinals plan on proving everyone wrong under new coach Blane Morgan

BEAUMONT, Texas — First-year Lamar University head football coach Blane Morgan and seniors Michael Lawson and Myles Wanza took part in the Southland Conference Football Virtual Media Day event Wednesday afternoon from each of the 11 campuses within the league’s footprint. The event, which typically is held in Houston, was switched to a virtual meeting this year due to the on-going social distancing protocols related to COVID-19. The Cardinals held their interviews in the Dauphin Athletics Complex on the LU campus.

Morgan, and his entire staff, have been placed in an unenviable position due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last March, the Southland Conference, following the lead of the NCAA, shutdown the remainder of all spring competitions and just days later that list went on to include spring practice. When the shutdown took place, the Cardinals were just days away from opening spring camp. The COVID-19 shutdown prevented Morgan and his staff from getting their first in-person look at the Cardinals during the spring.

Big Red reported back to campus June 29, but before the players took part in any voluntary workouts they went through COVID-19 testing, a training seminar and had to wait for the results on each player to come back. The team was allowed its first mandatory workout July 13.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to be back,” said Lawson. “Football is my life, and the thought of not being able to play football hurts. We’re glad to be back, and I’m ready to get to work.

“It was really difficult being away from (my team),” added Wanza. “It is really good to be back working together and training. I’m glad to have my teammates back.”

Although a lot of questions during media day surrounded the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus from players, coaches and league administrators alike was on the start of a new season and getting prepared with the belief that there will be a 2020 campaign.

“Our membership has been meeting constantly over the last four months, and they have reconfirmed thye’re planning for the fall even as recently as this week,” said SLC Commissioner Tom Burnett. “We anticipate our football camps opening soon, with our coaches and student-athletes beginning preseason practices as they normally do.”

The Cardinals return 47 letterwinners from last season, a number which includes 17 starters. Big Red will have several questions marks to answer when fall camp begins. At the top of that list will be the quarterback position as LU will have a first-time starter in 2020. The Cardinals will also be looking to replace four of five starters on the offensive line and return only one starter on the defensive line.

“Our quarterback situation is still yet to be determined,” said Morgan. “I could see a scenario where we play multiple quarterbacks. We have a number of guys on campus right now with different skill sets. We have to utilize what those guys can do and that will be exciting to see how they progress.”

LU had two players named to the preseason All-Southland squad – defensive back Michael Lawson and kicker Bailey Giffen – both received first-team nods. The Southland also released its 2020 preseason poll Wednesday morning with the LU picked to finish 11th behind Northwestern State and Houston Baptist. Defending conference co-champion, Central Arkansas, was the overwhelming favorite to repeat as conference champion.