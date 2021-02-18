Lamar football opener postponed

Impact of winter storm forces Lamar to push back matchup with Northwestern State

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has postponed Saturday’s season-opening game against Northwestern State due to the impact of the recent winter storm that hit Beaumont and the surrounding area. The game, which was originally slated to kick off Saturday at 3 p.m., has been rescheduled for Saturday, Mar. 27th, and will kick off at 3 p.m.

“Due to the recent weather that has hit the area, we felt this decision was in the best interest of our student-athletes, fans and everyone involved with gameday,” said LU Director of Athletics Marco Born. “In addition to having Northwestern State student-athletes and team personnel on the road in unfavorable driving conditions, this storm has also affected power and water in the area. All parties agree that this is the right decision to make at this time.”

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday, will still be able to use those tickets for admission to the game on March 27th. LU ticket representatives will be reaching out to season ticket holders in the coming days to answer further questions.

The setback is just another in a long line of postponements for the Red and White. Big Red’s 2020 spring camp was halted just days before it started due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after reporting for camp during the summer the Southland Conference announced it would be pushing the football season to the spring semester.