Lamar football looks to bounce back after one year in the WAC

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Lamar football played one season in the Western Athletic Conference and had a 0-7 conference record to show for it.
However even though the overall 2-9 season appeared rough on paper, defensive lineman Jack McCarthy says the team learned a lot from its single season in the WAC.
"Initially it was shock," said McCarthy. "I was surprised a little bit, you know, it was a quick flip. We were only there for a year in the WAC but I think we took a lot away from that season. I think the WAC was good for us even though the record didn't show that. I think it helped us grow a lot and I think going back to the Southland, like I said, is going to be good for us."
The last time the Cardinals played a Southland Conference schedule was during a shortened covid season. The team went 2-4.T
Since then Texas froze over, players have left the program, and Lamar lost and hired a new athletic director, Jeff O'Malley, at the beginning of the month.
Through the changes some cardinals stayed the course, however, fans can expect a younger roster this season with 41 returning letterwinners and 12 returning starters, all but four are on the offensive side of the ball.
"I mean it's been night and day," said McCarthy. "This is the first offseason we've gotten since I've been here we haven't gotten a full spring. We got a strength and conditioning coach for just football for the first time. It's done wonders for us and I really think it's going to show on the field this year."