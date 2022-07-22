Lamar football looks to bounce back after one year in the WAC

Cardinal football players say their single WAC year brought valuable lessons to the program.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Lamar football played one season in the Western Athletic Conference and had a 0-7 conference record to show for it.

However even though the overall 2-9 season appeared rough on paper, defensive lineman Jack McCarthy says the team learned a lot from its single season in the WAC.

"Initially it was shock," said McCarthy. "I was surprised a little bit, you know, it was a quick flip. We were only there for a year in the WAC but I think we took a lot away from that season. I think the WAC was good for us even though the record didn't show that. I think it helped us grow a lot and I think going back to the Southland, like I said, is going to be good for us."

The last time the Cardinals played a Southland Conference schedule was during a shortened covid season. The team went 2-4.T

Since then Texas froze over, players have left the program, and Lamar lost and hired a new athletic director, Jeff O'Malley, at the beginning of the month.

Through the changes some cardinals stayed the course, however, fans can expect a younger roster this season with 41 returning letterwinners and 12 returning starters, all but four are on the offensive side of the ball.