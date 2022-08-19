Lamar football entering season with something to prove

Cardinals set for second scrimmage Saturday

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Lamar University inches its way to the 2022 season opener, the Cardinals will take another huge step in that direction Saturday when they step on the field for their second scrimmage of preseason camp. The contest is set for a 6 p.m. start from Provost Umphrey Stadium. The scrimmage itself will be a normal scrimmage that will have the offense square off against the defense, instead of the breaking off into teams.

It will be the second scrimmage in just over a week for the Red and White with the defense stealing the headlines in the first scrimmage. LU’s defenders opened the first scrimmage by forcing stops of the first six series, including an interception (returned for a score) and a forced fumble. The defensive effort led to 12 tackles for losses, with seven sacks and included several passes batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The offense found its rhythm toward the end of the scrimmage with sophomore Daelyn Williams directing to touchdown drives – one ending with a 60-yard scamper from Williams.

The 2022 campaign marks the start of the third season for head coach Blane Morgan. The former quarterbacks coach at San Diego State, Morgan started his time at LU in the midst of the COVID pandemic and enters the upcoming season with a young squad overall, but due to the pandemic Big Red numerous players who are sophomore classification despite beginning their third season with the team.

The Cardinals return just 12 starters this year, but seven of those are the offensive side of the ball, and they return three players with starting experience at quarterback (although 2020 starter Jalen Dummett has been moved to receiver). In addition to the experience behind center, the Cardinals also return their entire starting offensive line from last season.

Saturday’s scrimmage will be the team’s final workout before the start of classes, as Big Red will then transition into game-week preparation. The Cardinals open the year with a Thursday game at Abilene Christian. The Sept. 1st season opener against their former conference rivals will be one of just four night games for the Cardinals this season, and one of two consecutive away games to open the year.