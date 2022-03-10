Lamar football continues to search for consistency

Head coach Blane Morgan says his team needs to work on its consistency during practice to improve its Saturday play.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar football has gone five games without a win after dropping its most recent matchup against Houston Christian 37-24.

For much of the Cardinals game Saturday, the team was playing catchup, trailing at half 24-7.

In the last 22 minutes of the game the cardinals score 27 unanswered points.

Lamar outgained the Huskies 376-323 in yards on total offense and the Cardinals rushed the ball 39 times for 119 yards. The Huskies were held to 6 yards rushing.

However, Big Red went 5 of 19 on third down conversions and gave up two touchdowns after a pair of fumble recoveries.

The effort at the end of the game has head coach Blane Morgan saying his team needs to learn consistency.

"Just guys taking pride in doing all the little things right and that's taking care of the football," said Coach Morgan. "That's what wins and loses games. If we'll learn that, and we'll by into that, everybody on our team and in the stands saw an explosive team in the fourth quarter. They've seen glimpses of it, but the really good football teams and programs learn how to be consistent, just not beat themselves."