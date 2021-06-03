Lamar football camps are back!

Lamar youth football camp scheduled for next week

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's another sign things are getting back to normal. Summer camps.

Over at Lamar the football program will welcome campers back on campus next week.

Graduate assistant Morgan Ford is looking forward to working with the kids.

"We will teach them how to be a Cardinal. Literally for that day, those three days they will be a part of this Cardinal program. So they will learn how to walk through the line, break huddles, talk, you know communicate with each other. It's going to be a big fun thing. You're going to see me out there with a bunch of young coaches. Coach Morgan will come out and have a segment. It will be a great time for the kids to find out who we are and why they should want to be cardinals in the future."

For the coaching staff it's important to create a connection with the youth of our community.

"That's very special. I know when I was a kid in that age if I seen any coach talk to me on the college level that's going to shoot me up like a shooting star honestly cause seeing the college coach take the time to coach me and work with me that is like a very true blessing. That can spark a light in any child's future. So we want to do that here at Lamar because we know it's a small town. And these small towns are going to make us great soon. So we want to start the relationship early. You never know what's going to happen in six years. Those kids will be seniors in high school and we'll already have that relationship and they'll want to come be Cardinals one day."

LAMAR FOOTBALL CAMPS

Youth Camp

Date: June 7-9

Cost: $100

Session 1: 3rd-6th Grades

Time: 8:00 am-11:00 am

Session 2: 7th-9th Grades

Time: 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

High School Camp

Date: June 12

Cost: $40

10th-12th Grades