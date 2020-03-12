Lamar falls in rematch with 12th-ranked Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lamar University women's basketball program traveled to College Station for the second time in seven days, and fell short of a victory when they dropped the rematch of the season opener to the No, 12 Texas A&M Aggies, 80-63, on Wednesday afternoon.



"Our record doesn't speak for how good we are, and how good we're going to be," said head coach Aqua Franklin. "You got to think about it with A&M being ranked 13th in the country. We played Fresno State who won 25 games last season, and who has their top seven back. We've played some difficult games, and that's only going to make us better and this was a 17-point loss, but we got better from game one with A&M to now this game. We're going to continue to get better. It's easy for us to go find a lower level team to play, but we want to continue to get better and we want that competition because, like Coach Blair said, our league is deep and is a well-coached league. I think this is the best way to prepare us for our league. They can look at the record, but we're preparing ourselves for a conference play."



The Cardinals faced off against the Aggies for the second time in seven days, but that did not hinder the hard work and effort put in by Lamar in the first quarter. Despite going down 19-13 after one, the Cards shot 40 percent while limiting Texas A&M below their season average. Junior Angel Hastings found her grove early and finished with five points in the first quarter. Freshman Sabria Dean followed with four first quarter points.



The second quarter saw the Cardinals offense reveal some light as they went into the half down, 38-31, against the Aggies. Dean went into halftime leading all LU scorers with eight first half points. Lamar limited the A7M offense to 46 percent shooting. The Cards shot 44 percent in the second and are led by Dean who shot 100 percent in the first half.



The third quarter began all Aggie. Texas A&M shot 60 percent through the first four minutes of the frame to push their lead to 50-37. The Cardinals were limited offensively as they shot 33 percent through the first six minutes of the third frame. The Aggies went on a 19-4 over four minutes and was broken up by freshman Bebe Galloway when she found the net at the 2:06 mark of the third. Hastings tallied nine third-quarter points to bring her total on the afternoon to 14 points.



The Cardinals came out shooting lights out in the fourth. Lamar limited the Aggies to 1-for-3 shooting over the first four minutes of the final frame. Senior Jadyn Pimentel got her grove back in the fourth as she went into the under-six-minute media timeout making her last four of five shots. Lamar went on to shoot 58 percent in the final frame as the Cardinals fell,80-61, to the 12th-ranked Aggies.



Hastings added to her scoring total on the night and finished with 28 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Freshman Sabria Dean finished with a season-high nine points on 4-for-7 from the field and tacked on an assist and a steal in the contest.



UP NEXT: The Cardinals will head back to Beaumont as they host their home opener against Tarleton State. Tip off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (CT) from the Montagne Center. The video broadcast will be on ESPN+.