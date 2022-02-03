Lamar fades late in loss to UTRGV

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University led for more than 36 minutes, including a nine-point lead with 8:10 remaining, but UT Rio Grande Valley outscored the Cardinals 16-6 in the final five minutes to escape Beaumont with a four-point victory, 67-63.



The Cardinals (2-26/0-17 WAC) shot 50 percent in the second half to finish the game 21-of-54 (.389), including a 5-of-15 (.333) effort from long range. Big Red was nipped on the glass, 40-39. The visitors were 20-of-55 (.364) from the field but shot less than 27 percent in the opening half. UTRGV struggled from long range but never stopped shooting the threes converting just 4-of-24 (.167) on the night.



The Cardinals finished the night with four players in double figures led by 12 points from freshman Brock McClure. Seniors Lincoln Smith and C.J. Roberts each added 11 and Jordyn Adams netted 10. The Vaqueros were led by 23 points and 10 rebounds from Justin Johnson.



Both teams were even in points off turnovers, points in the paint, second-chance points and bench scoring, but the Vaqueros managed to gain an advantage in fast break points. UTRGV finished the night outscoring LU, 24-5, in transition.



The Cardinals return to action Saturday when they host California Baptist. The game against the Lancers will tip off at 2 p.m. from the Montagne Center. LU will recognize their seniors prior to tip off.