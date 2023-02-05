Lamar explodes for 13 runs in midweek victory

Cardinals head into McNeese series on four-game winning five-game winning streak

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University (26-18) scored 13 runs on 15 hits to defeat Prairie View A&M, 13-1, Tuesday evening at Vincent-Beck Stadium.

Nine different Cardinals recorded hits in the lopsided victory, including multi-hit games from four different players. Senior Ben MacNaughton and sophomore Monray Van Der Walt led the squad with three hits apiece. MacNaughton was 3-for-4 with a double and run scored while Van Der Walt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Senior Ryan Snell was 2-for-3 on the night with a home run (14) to tie for the league lead, with three RBIs and a run scored.

Senior Daniel Cole (1-2) got the start and went 3.0 strong innings allowing just one hit with three strikeouts. Cole was on a pitch count, and left the game with the lead, so he was eligible for the victory – his first of the season.

Cole was one of eight Cardinals to take the mound Tuesday as Lamar’s staff allowed just one run on six hits for the night.

PVAMU started Elijah Breeden who went 4.0 innings but gave up three runs – one earned – on five hits with a walk. Breeden was the unfortunate recipient of two Panther errors on the evening as Prairie View finished the game with three.

The Cardinals got solo runs in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th, and two more in the 5th to take a five-run lead into the sixth inning. After Prairie View scored a run in the top half of the 6th, LU broke the game open with a seven-run seventh to take a 12-run lead. The Cardinals scored their seven runs on five hits and took advantage of an PVAMU error in the inning. The Cards closed out the scoring by tacking on one more run in the eighth inning.