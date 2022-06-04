Lamar exacts revenge on Demons

Cardinals avenges lopsided loss against Northwestern State

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University rallied from a three-run first-inning deficit to avenge an early season loss to Northwestern State, 9-6, at Vincent-Beck Stadium. The victory, Big Red’s second straight, improves LU to 18-12 (.600) on the season.

The Cardinals took full advantage of every hit Wednesday scoring their nine runs on five hits. LU’s offense was aided by three Northwestern State errors. Matthew McDonald led the Cardinals’ offense going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored. Kyle Harper was 0-for-1 at the plate but drove in two runs and scored one.

Landon Odom started on the mound for LU and pitched 2.0 innings but ran into some trouble in the first allowing three runs on three hits, with a couple of walks and a strike out. Odom settled down in the second to hang a zero on the board.

Threa Morse was third Cardinal pitcher used coming on in the 5th inning. Morse pitched 2.2 allowing one earned run on one hit with four punchouts to pick up his second win of the season (2-1).

Northwestern State started Andrew Cossio who also pitched 2.0 innings on the night and left the game with a one run lead. He gave up his two runs – one earned – one hit with two walks and a strikeout.

LU spotted its guest a three-run lead in the opening frame but managed to trim the deficit with two runs in the bottom half of the second. The score remained 3-2 until LU struck for two in its half of the fourth. Kirkland Banks started the rally with a one-out walk and moved to third on a double off the bat of McDonald. Banks came around to score moments later on a wild pitch. Harper gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game when hit a sacrifice fly to left field scoring McDonald.

After NSU managed to tie the game in the next half inning, the Cardinals went back on the attack in the home half of the fifth. With runners on first and third and two out, Banks drilled a 1-1 pitch to left field scoring Reese Durand.

The Cardinals tacked on two insurance runs in their half of the seventh without the benefit of a hit. Big Red took advantage of two walks, a hit batter, and a wild pitch to push their lead to 9-4. Northwestern State scored two runs in their half of the ninth but could get no closer.