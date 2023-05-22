Lamar enters Southland Baseball Tournament as number three seed

BEAUMONT, Texas — Due in large part to their series sweep of Houston Christian to close out the regular season, Lamar University (32-21/13-11 SLC) has earned the Southland Conference's No. 3 seed in upcoming conference tournament set to kick of Tuesday evening in Lake Charles, La.



The Cardinals managed to climb four spots in the league standings in the final three days of the season via their sweep of HCU and Southeastern Louisiana's sweep of Northwestern State. The Lions entered the week in last place, while the Demons were in second and still had an outside shot at the title entering the week.



The Cardinals will take on fourth-seeded New Orleans Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., a team the Cardinals took two of three from earlier in the season.



The rest of the tournament consists of No. 6 McNeese against No. 7 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a single-elimination play-in game, No. 2 UIW vs. No. 5 Northwestern State and No. 1 Nicholls against the winner of the play-in game.



Fans can keep up with the results from all tournament games. Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the tournament can do so.