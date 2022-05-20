Lamar enters final day of regular season with shot at WAC Southwest Division title

Cardinals clinch series over Tarleton to set up exciting final day of the regular season

BEAUMONT, Texas — Senior Jack Dallas came on to pitch the final 1.2 innings to preserve a 6-2 victory over Tarleton State Friday evening, and in the process set a new Lamar University single-season record – a record he originally set last season. The victory moves Big Red to 35-19 on the season and 19-10 in Western Athletic Conference play, and within a half game of division leaders Sam Houston.

The Cardinals scored their six runs on 12 hits, which was enough to overcome 12 runners left on base. Tarleton State finished the night with two runs on three hits with an error.

Adam Wheaton (10-2) got the start and picked up the victory going 5.0 innings allowing just two runs – both earned – on three hits with five strikeouts. He was relieved in the sixth by Max Mize who went 2.1 of no-hit baseball allowing just one walk. He gave way to Dallas in the eighth who closed out the final 1.2 with three strikeouts.

Seven different Cardinals recorded a hit Friday including four players who had multi-hit games. Senior Matthew McDonald – who was one of seven Cardinals to walk through a special graduation ceremony earlier Friday – led the offense with a 3-for-4 effort with two runs scored and a walk. Josh Blankenship, Kirkland Banks and Ethan Ruiz each went 2-for-4 on the night.

Similar to Thursday’s game, Tarleton State scored all of their runs in one inning – tonight it was third. Different from in series opener, the Cardinals had a lead when Tarleton did its damage and could get no closer.

Even though the Texans managed to tie the game in the top of the third, the Cardinals answered with one in the bottom half of the inning to jump back out in front. Big Red added another run in the sixth to make it a two-run lead.

LU had a chance for more in their half of eighth following a leadoff double from Blankenship. The Cardinals had runners at second and third with one out but Ethan Ruiz in a hot shot to the shortstop who was playing in on the grass and made a nice play to field the ball and threw home cutting down Blankenship on the play.

After a scoreless eighth, the Cardinals finally got the cushion they were looking for tacking on two runs on three hits. Senior Chase Kemp led off the inning getting hit by a pitch and was sacrificed to second by Reese Durand. Following a McDonald single, the Cardinals had runners at the corners with just one out. After the next batter struck out, McDonald stole second and Blankenship was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Banks then dug in and took a 1-2 pitch through the left side scoring both Kemp and McDonald.

That would be all LU would need as Dallas came back out in the ninth and set the Texans down in order.