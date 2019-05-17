BEAUMONT, Texas — From Lamar Athletics

Playing the second-best team in the Southland Conference closer than the score would suggest, a big third inning against Lamar University (17-35, 8-20 SLC) allowed the University of Central Arkansas (28-24, 18-10 SLC) to get a 7-2 decision over the Cards.



Starter Dylan Johnson worked through two scoreless innings before an error in the third caught up to him. A lead-off single reached second on what looked like a ground-out, then both advanced a base on the error that dribbled into right field. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before a sac fly scored the runner on third. A walk re-loaded the bases before Johnson struck out the next batter, and another walk scored the final batter Johnson faced. A single and a walk scored the final two batters Johnson was responsible for, but only one run was earned. After the Cards got a lead-off single from Reese Durand but left him stranded at third the score was 4-0 in favor of Central Arkansas through three innings.



Kristjan Storrie, Erik Key, and Marcus Olivarez combined for the final six and a third innings with just one earned run between them, but two more errors allowed two more unearned runs to score for UCA's seven runs in the game. Lamar got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on a lead-off single by Cole Coker, a one-out single by Anthony Quirion, and a sac fly from Robin Adames. Lamar's second run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth. Cole Girouard was walked in six pitches and stole second before Coker advanced him on a 3-1 grounder. A sac fly by JC Correa drove Girouard the final 90 feet home.



The Cardinals return to action on Friday with the second of three games against the Bears of the University of Central Arkansas. Jason Blanchard is set for the start on Senior Day with the celebration of Lamar's eight seniors set for 5:30 p.m. and first pitch at 6 p.m.



