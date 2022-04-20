Lamar drops pitchers' duel to HBU

Cardinals edged by Huskies on windy night in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University and Houston Baptist squared off in a good ole-fashioned pitchers’ duel that unfortunately saw the Huskies escape Beaumont with a 1-0 victory Wednesday evening at Vincent-Beck Stadium. The two teams combined for one run on 12 hits.

LU (22-15) started Landon Odom who pitched 3.0 scoreless innings allowing just three hits with a strikeout. He was one of seven Cardinals to take the mound Wednesday. Junior Daniel Cole took the loss after pitching two-thirds of an inning allowing the game’s lone run on two hits with a strikeout.

Will Ripoll started for HBU and went 4.0 scoreless innings allowing just four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Ripoll was one of five Husky pitchers on the night.

Senior Kirkland Banks led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance with all three hits of the double variety. Junior Kelby Weyler added a 2-for-4 night at the plate.

The game was scoreless heading into the eighth inning when HBU got a one-out triple off the bat of Austin Roccaforte. Three pitches later Roccaforte was singled home. Unfortunately, that was all the offense in the game as LU was unable to tie the game in the latter stages.