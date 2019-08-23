BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University Cardinals dropped its season-opener to Oklahoma State, 3-0, on Thursday night at the LU Soccer Complex in the final game of the day of the Cardinal Classic.



"We feel good of where we are at as a team and we have made big improvements from our exhibition game to today," remarked head coach Steve Holeman. "Oklahoma State was a huge challenge for us, and they will do well in their conference. We learned a lot from this game. We had our opportunities in the contest but could not capitalize."



LU was outshot in the match 24-7. Lucy Ashworth led the way for the Cards with two-shots on goal.



The Cowgirls came out and looked to get the offense going early as Kim Rodriguez took a shot, but Sandra Nygard made the save. Three minutes later, Lucy Ashworth took a shot and she tried to go top center. The Cowgirls made the save, keeping the game scoreless. Ten minutes after Ashworth's shot, she had another shot, this time trying to go to the top left corner, but Hannah Warner made another save to keep the game scoreless.



Late in the first half, the Cowgirls broke the scoreless tie. With six minutes to go in the half, Olyvia Dowell and Julia Lenhardt played a ball to Jaci Jones who found the back of the net for the first goal of the game.



A minute later the Cards had a chance to tie the game as Paloma Martinez had a scoring opportunity. She took a shot to the bottom left corner of the goal, but Warner made the save and the Cards went into halftime trailing 1-0.



Opening the second half, the Cowgirls added its second goal of the game when Jones found Dowell for a goal. This put the Cowgirls ahead 2-0. A few minutes after the goal, the Cards had another shot to break onto the scoreboard when Madison Ledet took a shot, but the Cowgirls made the save.



Oklahoma State had a chance to go ahead 3-0 after they drew a foul in the box. Kim Rodriguez took the penalty kick and tried to beat Nygard to the right-hand side but Nygard came up with a save keeping the Cards down 2-0.



Late in the second half, the Cowgirls added its third goal of the game when Gabriella Coleman scored extending the lead to 3-0. LU dropped its home opener 3-0 to Oklahoma State.



The Cards return to action on Sunday, Aug. 25 when they host Louisiana-Lafayette at the LU Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.