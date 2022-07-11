Lamar draws LSU in NCAA Tournament opener

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just a day after winning the Southland Conference Championship tournament receiving the league's automatic bid, the Lamar University's found out its destination Monday afternoon. The Cardinals will be facing No. 8-seed LSU Friday evening in Baton Rouge, as announced on the NCAA Selection Show.



Gathering in the Hospitality Room of the Montagne Center for a watch party, along with fellow supporters, Big Red learned their destination early in the program being the third school named as the bracket was revealed.



Should the Cardinals win their first-round matchup against LSU, they will meet up with either defending national champion, and No. 1 overall seed Florida State or Florida Gulf Coast.



"It's just a fantastic opportunity," said head coach Nathan Kogut. "I can't say enough about how excited we are just to be a part of the NCAA tournament, to win the double, and to have a chance to be one of 64 teams still standing. It's awesome. The girls are pumped to be able to go play a power five school close by so people can come watch. It's a great opportunity and one of those things we're looking forward to. Any time you get to play in November, it's a big deal."



The Cardinals will kick-off their tournament run with LSU at 5:30 p.m. this Friday evening.