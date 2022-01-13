Lamar Director of Athletics Marco Born takes leave of absence for "foreseeable future"

Associate AD Helene Thill to serve as acting director in Born's absence

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the men's basketball team set to return to the court for the first time since December 30 due to COVID and other illnesses, Lamar University announced that Director of Athletics Marco Born is taking a leave of absence.

The university sent out the following release.

Lamar University Athletics Director Marco Born is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons for the foreseeable future, effective immediately.

Associate Athletic Director Helene Thill will serve as acting director in Born’s absence. Thill joined LU’s athletic department as assistant athletic director for academic affairs in 2001 and was promoted to associate athletic director in 2011.