Lamar clinches WAC Tournament berth with senior night win

BEAUMONT, Texas — Despite cold, windy conditions at their home field, it was a perfect night for Lamar University's women's soccer team, who honored their four seniors in Anessa Byerman, Christine Kitaru, Juana Plata, and Sarah Zimmer with a 2-0 win over Chicago State University. This win, along with UT Rio Grande Valley's win, meant that LU has clinched a spot in upcoming Western Athletic Conference tournament. The Cardinals currently sit at 8-7-2 overall and 5-2-2 in conference play.



"It's nice to know heading into our last game that we'll be going to the tournament next week," said head coach Steve Holeman. "Obviously, we still want to take care of business on Saturday. We want to end on a high note and have some momentum going into the tournament."



LU put up 18 total shots with eight of them on goal. Of the four seniors, Massey would have the biggest impact as she put up a team-high five shots and scored a goal while recording an assist on the other goal (by Laura Linares). Linares would also share three shots with Eva Karen as well. LU's defense would hold the Cougars to just two shots all game long.



The Cardinals dominated the first half putting up nine shots and scoring twice. After 24 minutes of scoreless play, Linares headed the first one in on an assist from Massey in the 25th minute. Just 11 minutes later, Massey would strike one off her right foot to give LU a 2-0 lead. The second half saw LU with nine shots again although they were unable to tack on more goals. Fortunately, the defense made sure CSU would not be able to get on the scoreboard.



"It was a really good night all the way around," said Holeman. "We had a chance for all four seniors to play. There was obviously motivation to send them out on a high note as it was senior night. So, to get a 2-0 win was really good."



Having clinched their playoff spot, the Cardinals will look to build momentum going into the tournament as they will host Abilene Christian at 1 PM this Saturday.