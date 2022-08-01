Lamar Cardinals' fight falls short against Grand Canyon, 73-72

The Cardinals' road game against the Antelopes was a battle to the last seconds of overtime.

PHOENIX — After not being on the court for 17 days, Lamar University was finally able to have their first ever Western Athletic Conference game. Overcoming an early 14-point deficit, the Cardinals battled to the final seconds of overtime against Grand Canyon University before the Lopes ended LU’s four-game winning streak with a clutch three-pointer and a 73-72 win.

Five Cardinals were in double-figures with Angel Hastings scoring a team-high 15 points on five-of-eight from the field. Sabria Dean tallied 14 points while Malay McQueen and Kayla Mitchell each had 13 points. Akasha Davis scored 10 points and was two rebounds shy of a double-double. LU outshot GCU 51%-41% from the field.

GCU caught fire early in the contest as they knocked down four three’s on their way to a 16-2 lead. After a timeout, LU would get themselves in gear with a 9-3 run to trim the lead to 19-11. Only one GCU layup made the score 21-11 after one quarter. LU was held to five-of-10 from the field in that quarter.

GCU maintained their double-digit lead, which grew to 33-19 for the first half of the second quarter. But the Cardinals answered with an and 11-2 run including eight straight points 8-0 run to cut the lead to six at halftime. Hastings would emerge with a 12 point quarter to bring the score to 35-30 in GCU’s favor. Going seven-of-11, LU shot 63.6% from the field in the quarter.

The Cardinals carried their momentum to 11 straight points in the third quarter making it a 22-2 run. Once again, the Cardinals shot over 60% from the field and put up 22 points in the quarter. McQueen got herself going with nine points in the third r as LU would grab leads of six points. GCU’s buzzer-beater made it 52-48 heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.

A three by Hastings plus a Mitchell layup gave LU a 57-49 lead with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. But then, LU was unable to convert a field goal for the rest of the quarter. All they managed was a free throw by Davis while GCU chipped back to tie the game a minute left to go. LU’s chance to win it rattled in and out of the basket and overtime was required.

The Cardinals were ignited in overtime by Mitchell, who put up eight points that got the lead to 70-65. But GCU would again have an answer as they would get the score to 71-70 with seconds left. While LU converted a free throw, the Lopes would deliver the the heartbreaking three-pointer to beat the Cardinals.