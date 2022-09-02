Lamar baseball tabbed fourth in WAC Southwest Division preseason poll

Nederland's Chase Kemp earns preseason All-WAC honors as Lamar is picked fourth in division

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University first basemen Chase Kemp has become the answer to a future trivia question being named to the 2022 Preseason All-WAC baseball team announced league officials Wednesday afternoon. Kemp is the first Cardinal to named to the 14-player squad as LU is entering its first year in a new league.

In addition to the preseason all-conference squads, the WAC also released its preseason polls where the Cardinals were picked fourth in the WAC’s Southwest Division. The preseason favorites for league division titles are Abilene Christian (Southwest) and Grand Canyon (West).

“Chase has worked tremendously hard to realize the potential that he arrived at Lamar with four years ago,” said LU head coach Will Davis. “He is a potent offensive blend of power and on base and is a great defender at first base. Above all, Chase is a selfless leader that wants nothing more than to see our team succeed.”

Kemp is coming off a career year that saw him battle for the Southland’s Triple Crown as a junior. The Nederland native hit .302 while bashing 14 home runs and driving in 46 RBIs. He also drew 21 walks on the season to go with eight doubles – all of this while serving as one of the league’s top defensive first basemen (.995 field percentage).

Kemp finished the 2021 campaign with a .302/.395/.581 slash line on his way to first-team all-conference honors as a junior, while leading the Cardinals back into postseason.