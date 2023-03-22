Lamar baseball opens Southland play this weekend at home against New Orleans

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a big weekend for the Lamar baseball team, with the Cardinals making their return to the Southland Conference after nearly winning the WAC Southwest Division last year.
Lamar will welcome New Orleans to Vincent-Beck Stadium for a three game series starting Friday night.
The Cards are sitting at (14-6) after taking down a solid Texas Southern team Tuesday night, 9-2.
The Privateers come to Beaumont with a (12-9) record, but as LU skipper Will Davis explains, UNO is bit of a mystery.
"It's hard to make a lot out of them because they've played really, really good teams or really, really bad teams. There hasn't been a whole lot in the middle. They had a great win last night against Southern Miss, but Blake does a good job over there and we know they'll be pretty tough. But yeah it's a little tough to figure out the stats cause it's just been such a wide range of teams that they've played. So I think the video will help a little bit more as we get more into that as the week goes on, but we'll expect three really tough games."
New Orleans (12-9, 0-0) vs Lamar (14-6, 0-0)
Vincent-Beck Stadium, Beaumont
Friday 6:00 pm
Saturday 2:00 pm
Sunday 1:00 pm
History
First Meeting: 1971
New Orleans leads series 57-51
Games in Beaumont: LU leads 30-26
Trend: Lamar has won four of the last five
Preseason Southland Poll Projections
Lamar 3rd
New Orleans 4th